Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Celsius were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 666,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

