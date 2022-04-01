Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Celsius were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 83.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Celsius by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Celsius by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 666,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,779. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

