Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 689,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ITI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 279,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

