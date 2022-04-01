Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.81. 5,800,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,289. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.