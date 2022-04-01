Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $232.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.72.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $162.68. 1,157,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

