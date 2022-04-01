Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DETNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$34.90 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

