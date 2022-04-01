Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DETNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$34.90 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

