Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. 3,201,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

