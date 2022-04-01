Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 3,520,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

