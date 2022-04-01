James Investment Research Inc. Invests $41,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.65. 424,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.