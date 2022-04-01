Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,227. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

