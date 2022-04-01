Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 20,638 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,810,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,383. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $14,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

