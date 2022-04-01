iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $86.47. 14,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 695,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.