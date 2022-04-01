Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,640. Home Plate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

