Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 778 iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 165,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,028. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

