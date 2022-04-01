Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,912 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

