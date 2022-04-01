Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) PT at C$4.79

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$140.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.13.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

