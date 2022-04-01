Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$28.94

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.80. 456,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,048. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.64. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$18.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

