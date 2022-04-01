iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.55 and a 12 month high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
