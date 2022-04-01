Simmons Bank Sells 507 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,417. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.