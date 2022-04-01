Simmons Bank Sells 2,737 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.01. 6,141,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.