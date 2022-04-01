Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,421. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

