Gulden Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $1,254.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00270219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,624,701 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

