Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 422 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.25. 2,021,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

