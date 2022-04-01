Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

ECVT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 990,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

