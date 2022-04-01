Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.25.
GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 255,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,046. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.
In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
