GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

