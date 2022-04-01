Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 824 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,879,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.30. 237,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

