Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $11,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
