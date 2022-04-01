Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,928 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 267,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.