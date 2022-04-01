Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIS. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Savaria alerts:

TSE:SIS traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$16.66 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.