Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SDIG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

