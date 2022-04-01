486 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AWK stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.84. 583,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.