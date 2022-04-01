873 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.33. 3,547,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

