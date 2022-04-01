Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 26.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $341.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.