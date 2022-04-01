Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Short Interest Update

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of SGFY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 825,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.20. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Signify Health by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

