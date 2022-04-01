Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $80.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 540,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

