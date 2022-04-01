Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,756,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total transaction of $219,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $694.83. The company had a trading volume of 603,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,011. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

