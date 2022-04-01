Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $67.53 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,802,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,525,000. Robinhood Markets makes up 10.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $325,845,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 19,501,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,277,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

