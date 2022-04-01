Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.54. 15,647,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,418,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

