Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,345. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

