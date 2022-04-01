Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

