Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Sells 615,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

