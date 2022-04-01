Neal A. Shear Sells 10,318 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $142.09. 2,101,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,813. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

