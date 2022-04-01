Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,814.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,151.62 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,703.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,806.08.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,309.71.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

