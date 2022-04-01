Emily Luisa Hill Sells 7,910 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Emily Luisa Hill sold 553 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $8,294.41.

On Friday, January 7th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 1,465,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,515,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

