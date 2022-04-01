Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,549 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $77.63. 4,601,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

