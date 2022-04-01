Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.