Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 777.33

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.61) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 518.20 ($6.79). 3,941,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.93. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

