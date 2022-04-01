Simmons Bank Has $7.61 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 108,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 6,359,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.98 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

