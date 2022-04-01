Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

